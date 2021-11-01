Wales are tough okes to beat, says Kitshoff

Prop believes the Springboks will get ‘tested mentally and physically’ in the northern hemisphere

Wales are a tough bunch of okes who will play for the full 80 minutes and give nothing away when they face the Springboks in Cardiff on Saturday, says prop Steven Kitshoff.



The Boks, who have one eye on going through their three-Test tour of the UK unbeaten, start their northern hemisphere campaign at the Principality Stadium. After the Wales showdown, the Boks face Scotland at Murrayfield and England at Twickenham on consecutive weekends...