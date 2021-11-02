Another Soweto derby sans spectators?

No clarity on whether spectators will be allowed to attend Chiefs vs Pirates showdown at FNB Stadium on Saturday

It is becoming increasingly likely that there will be no spectators at FNB Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs host traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday.



Amakhosi welcome the Buccaneers to the giant calabash in what will possibly be the fifth competitive derby to be played behind closed doors since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic...