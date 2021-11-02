Sport

It’s not my problem if unvaxxed can’t play in Australian Open: Paire

Rafa Nadal, who has publicly backed vaccination, said he is hoping to play at Melbourne Park

02 November 2021 - 20:38 By Nick Mulvenney

France’s world No.47 Benoit Paire says he does not care that unvaccinated players are unlikely to be able to play in the Australian Open in January, and thinks it could work out to his advantage.

Tennis Australia are still negotiating the rules that will govern player access to Australia with government officials, but the prospects look bleak for any players unvaccinated against Covid-19...

