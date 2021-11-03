The Boks seem to be very Fassi about experience
Precociously talented Aphelele Fassi’s absence from the Springbok match-day squad has raised eyebrows
03 November 2021 - 20:01
Aphelele Fassi’s absence from the Springbok team that doesn’t contain Willie le Roux or Sbu Nkosi has left many perplexed.
The Springboks will go into Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff with Damian Willemse at fullback and Jesse Kriel on the right wing. The Boks have a rearranged back three with Cheslin Kolbe still injured, Nkosi unavailable due to visa issues and Le Roux losing out due to rotation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.