The Boks seem to be very Fassi about experience

Precociously talented Aphelele Fassi’s absence from the Springbok match-day squad has raised eyebrows

The Springboks will go into Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff with Damian Willemse at fullback and Jesse Kriel on the right wing. The Boks have a rearranged back three with Cheslin Kolbe still injured, Nkosi unavailable due to visa issues and Le Roux losing out due to rotation...