Sport

Blast from the past: Lucky punch sends Dingaan into dreamland

David Isaacson Sports reporter
04 November 2021 - 20:20

Today in SA sports history: November 5

1996 — Former two-time world lightweight champion Dingaan Thobela suffers a surprise knockout at the hands of unheralded Geoff McCreesh. Thobela, still world-ranked at the time, hurt the Englishman in the second round of their bout at the Carousel Casino, north of Pretoria. McCreesh backed into the ropes and Thobela jumped in to finish him off, but he got careless, placing his chin at the end of a desperate defensive blow. The arena went dead quiet as Thobela toppled over onto the canvas. The silence was broken by one punter shouting “Get up!” as the count reached four, but the South African remained comfortably in dreamland.   ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Taylor climbs from the canvas to win world title Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks for World Cup third place Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks destroy England to win Rugby World Cup Sport
  4. Blast from the past: No can Ndou as Phillip fails against Mayweather Sport
  5. Blast from the past: All Rhodes lead to five-wicket win for Proteas Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Pitiful Proteas lose 10th ODI in a row Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks edge Wales to book World Cup final berth Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Lucky punch sends Dingaan into dreamland Sport
  2. Time to go back to basics for vital T20 World Cup clash: Miller Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Concussion case could drop kick rugby out of the park Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks for World Cup third place Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Bafana are just one or two injuries away from a goalkeeping crisis Sport

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021