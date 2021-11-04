Blast from the past: Lucky punch sends Dingaan into dreamland

Today in SA sports history: November 5



1996 — Former two-time world lightweight champion Dingaan Thobela suffers a surprise knockout at the hands of unheralded Geoff McCreesh. Thobela, still world-ranked at the time, hurt the Englishman in the second round of their bout at the Carousel Casino, north of Pretoria. McCreesh backed into the ropes and Thobela jumped in to finish him off, but he got careless, placing his chin at the end of a desperate defensive blow. The arena went dead quiet as Thobela toppled over onto the canvas. The silence was broken by one punter shouting “Get up!” as the count reached four, but the South African remained comfortably in dreamland. ..