Sport

Another World Cup, another disappointment for the Proteas

‘It’s a bitter pill to swallow,’ says coach Mark Boucher after T20 World Cup exit

07 November 2021 - 18:17

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has admitted he is struggling to come to terms with the team’s failure to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The South Africans beat in-form England by 10 runs in Sharjah on Saturday night in a dramatic match that saw batter Rassie van der Dussen score an unbeaten 94 and bowler Kagiso Rabada claim a rare World Cup hat-trick. Despite winning the match, the Proteas were not able to sneak into the knockout stages ahead of rivals Australia, who boasted a significantly better net run rate when they thrashed the already eliminated West Indies by eight wickets earlier in the day...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Former champions West Indies, Sri Lanka miss 2022 Super 12 spots Cricket
  2. Proteas beat England, but fail to qualify for T20 World Cup semis Cricket
  3. New Year’s Test returns to Newlands for series against India Cricket
  4. WATCH | All the feels as Pakistan congratulates Namibia on its journey in the ... Cricket
  5. Cricket desperate to see more fans for tour of India Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time Sport
  2. Another World Cup, another disappointment for the Proteas Sport
  3. ‘That was a deserved victory’: Baxter after Chiefs claim derby spoils Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lucky punch sends Dingaan into dreamland Sport
  5. Time to go back to basics for vital T20 World Cup clash: Miller Sport

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021