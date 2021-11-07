Another World Cup, another disappointment for the Proteas

‘It’s a bitter pill to swallow,’ says coach Mark Boucher after T20 World Cup exit

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has admitted he is struggling to come to terms with the team’s failure to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.



The South Africans beat in-form England by 10 runs in Sharjah on Saturday night in a dramatic match that saw batter Rassie van der Dussen score an unbeaten 94 and bowler Kagiso Rabada claim a rare World Cup hat-trick. Despite winning the match, the Proteas were not able to sneak into the knockout stages ahead of rivals Australia, who boasted a significantly better net run rate when they thrashed the already eliminated West Indies by eight wickets earlier in the day...