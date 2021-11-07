‘That was a deserved victory’: Baxter after Chiefs claim derby spoils

Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter happy to make Buccaneers walk the plank

Perhaps it was not surprising that both sets of coaches claimed their teams had outperformed the other in Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby, where Kaizer Chiefs ran out 2-1 winners over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.



Depending on which set of statistics you chose to focus on, in a game of defensive mistakes and unexceptional standards, either team could have conceivably claimed dominance. Pirates had the better of possession and territory for most of the game, but were unable to use that advantage to create anywhere near enough number of chances...