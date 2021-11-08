Sport

Haters will appreciate Djokovic after he retires: Medvedev

Serb Novak Djokovic will finish as year-end No.1 for a record seventh time

08 November 2021 - 19:39 By Rohith Nair

World No.1 Novak Djokovic may not enjoy the same sort of adulation from fans as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal but even the Serb’s “real haters” will come to appreciate his records and achievements after he retires, Daniil Medvedev said.

Djokovic avenged his US Open final loss to Medvedev by winning a record-extending sixth title in Paris and a record 37th Masters title on Sunday, fighting back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-3. ..

