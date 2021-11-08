Haters will appreciate Djokovic after he retires: Medvedev
Serb Novak Djokovic will finish as year-end No.1 for a record seventh time
08 November 2021 - 19:39
World No.1 Novak Djokovic may not enjoy the same sort of adulation from fans as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal but even the Serb’s “real haters” will come to appreciate his records and achievements after he retires, Daniil Medvedev said.
Djokovic avenged his US Open final loss to Medvedev by winning a record-extending sixth title in Paris and a record 37th Masters title on Sunday, fighting back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-3. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.