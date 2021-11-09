Blast from the past: SA returns to international cricket at Eden Gardens
09 November 2021 - 20:11
Today in SA sports history: November 10
1902 — Jimmy Sinclair scores 104 in SA’s follow-on innings of 225 in the final third Test against Australia at Newlands. But it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat as the visitors wrapped up the match the next day by 10 wickets to take the first-ever series between the two nations 2-0...
