Neil Tovey calls for Bafana Bafana to believe against Zimbabwe

The former Bafana captain urges the SA team to ‘stay composed and deal with the big moments’

Neil Tovey says the Bafana Bafana players must not allow the burden of expectation to weigh too heavily on them when they take on Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday night.



Bafana go into the penultimate match on top of Group G, and victory over the Warriors will see them as favourites to progress to the final round of qualifiers when they take on Ghana at the weekend...