Bok coach predicts another arm wrestle against indomitable Scots

A quality Scotland team are coming off an impressive victory against Australia last weekend

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is bracing himself for another arm wrestle when his team meet Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.



The Boks had to slug it out for the better part of their clash against Wales at a rain-soaked Principality Stadium last weekend and the coach is anticipating another battle at close quarters with no inches offered or given...