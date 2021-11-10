Maharaj to captain a Proteas side full of fresh faces in Netherlands series

Parnell and Zondo return to ODI squad, while Hamza and Rickelton are set to make their debuts

The Cricket SA (CSA) selectors have made a number of interesting picks for the Proteas squad to host the Netherlands in three ODIs later this month, including recalls for Khaya Zondo and previously forgotten Wayne Parnell.



Spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain the team in the absence of rested Temba Bavuma and batters Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton are set to make their debuts. ..