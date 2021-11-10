Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Come on, Bafana, bring SA some happiness. You know you can do it

Neil Tovey, the only skipper to lead Bafana to silverware 25 years ago, says SA football fans are ‘hungry for happiness’

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
10 November 2021 - 19:25

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey was spot on this week in saying SA football is hungry for some happiness.

Compared to the Springboks, who have given SA rugby fans a lot to enthuse about since 1995, SA football lags way behind in the happiness stakes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Bafana are just one or two injuries away from a goalkeeping crisis Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | St Bernard has not only set records, but also the standard at ... Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Benni is spot on when he urges players to get back to basics Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | What? Mpengesi kept the coach? Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Biennial World Cup may work for other continents but what about ... Sport
  6. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Come on, Bafana, bring SA some happiness. You know you can do it Sport
  2. Bok coach predicts another arm wrestle against indomitable Scots Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Proteas stage rousing fightback to beat Aussies Sport
  4. Maharaj to captain a Proteas side full of fresh faces in Netherlands series Sport
  5. Blast from the past: SA returns to international cricket at Eden Gardens Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...