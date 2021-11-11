Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas lose first ODI series back in international cauldron

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 November 2021 - 20:36

Today in SA sports history: November 12

1991 — SA’s cricketers lose their first-ever ODI series, going down in the second match against India by 38 runs in Gwalior. SA skipper Clive Rice won and put India in to bat first. The hosts scored 223/6 in their 45 overs, with openers Kris Srikkanth and Navjot Sidhu making 68 and 61 respectively, and No.3 Sanjay Manjrekar an unbeaten 52. Kepler Wessels (71) and Mandy Yachad (31) kept SA in the game, but in the end the visitors were restricted to 185/8 in their 45 overs...

