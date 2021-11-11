WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | SA’s fast bowl into international cricket 30 years ago was a no ball
In the country’s haste to play overseas, a system to bring equal opportunity and excellence was not put in place
11 November 2021 - 20:31
This week marks the 30th anniversary of South African cricket’s return from international isolation.
The country’s groundbreaking return came with a three-match ODI series against India in Calcutta, Gwalior and New Delhi. The record will show Clive Rice’s team lost the first two matches, before winning the dead rubber...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.