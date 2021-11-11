WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | SA’s fast bowl into international cricket 30 years ago was a no ball

In the country’s haste to play overseas, a system to bring equal opportunity and excellence was not put in place

This week marks the 30th anniversary of South African cricket’s return from international isolation.



The country’s groundbreaking return came with a three-match ODI series against India in Calcutta, Gwalior and New Delhi. The record will show Clive Rice’s team lost the first two matches, before winning the dead rubber...