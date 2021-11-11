Villa the logical next step for Gerrard after restoring Rangers to glory
Former Liverpool talisman will have his work cut out turning struggling Aston Villa around
11 November 2021 - 20:31
Steven Gerrard withstood a period of intense pressure to turn fallen giants Glasgow Rangers into Scottish champions again, and now Aston Villa provides one of the Premier League’s all-time great players with a platform to truly prove himself as a manager.
Gerrard, who spent 17 years patrolling Liverpool’s midfield and scored 120 Premier League goals in 504 appearances, has been named Villa boss after the Birmingham club sacked Dean Smith on Sunday...
