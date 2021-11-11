Sport

Villa the logical next step for Gerrard after restoring Rangers to glory

Former Liverpool talisman will have his work cut out turning struggling Aston Villa around

11 November 2021 - 20:31 By Richard Martin

Steven Gerrard withstood a period of intense pressure to turn fallen giants Glasgow Rangers into Scottish champions again, and now Aston Villa provides one of the Premier League’s all-time great players with a platform to truly prove himself as a manager.

Gerrard, who spent 17 years patrolling Liverpool’s midfield and scored 120 Premier League goals in 504 appearances, has been named Villa boss after the Birmingham club sacked Dean Smith on Sunday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers Soccer
  2. 'Evisceration': Knives out for Man United's Solskjaer after sobering derby loss Soccer
  3. Hlompho Kekana and Sundowns officially ‘part ways’, opening doors for other ... Soccer

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | SA’s fast bowl into international cricket 30 years ago was a ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Proteas lose first ODI series back in international ... Sport
  3. Villa the logical next step for Gerrard after restoring Rangers to glory Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Come on, Bafana, bring SA some happiness. You know you can do it Sport
  5. Bok coach predicts another arm wrestle against indomitable Scots Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...
Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85