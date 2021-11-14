Sport

Blast from the past: Lambie swings low to boot Boks to victory

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 November 2021 - 17:55

Today in SA sports history: November 15

1952 — Vic Toweel loses his world bantamweight crown as he’s knocked out in the first round by Australian Jimmy Carruthers at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. He was making the fourth defence of his belt, but Toweel struggled to reduce weight for this fight, which was delayed twice. It was initially supposed to be on October 3, but Toweel had eye problems. Then it was November 8, but in late October Carruthers was hospitalised with a “poisoned” left foot, with his middle toe requiring penicillin shots. Some locals believe it was an intentional ploy to keep Toweel in the strength-sapping weight-reduced zone for longer...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Proteas lose first ODI series back in international ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Proteas stage rousing fightback to beat Aussies Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA returns to international cricket at Eden Gardens Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Holyfield TKOs Tyson to take world title Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Lucky punch sends Dingaan into dreamland Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks for World Cup third place Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Boks destroy England to win Rugby World Cup Sport

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Meet Royal AM’s magic man John Maduka Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Lambie swings low to boot Boks to victory Sport
  3. Mapimpi’s Bok strike rate is second to none Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | SA’s fast bowl into international cricket 30 years ago was a ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas lose first ODI series back in international ... Sport

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...