Blast from the past: Lambie swings low to boot Boks to victory

Today in SA sports history: November 15



1952 — Vic Toweel loses his world bantamweight crown as he’s knocked out in the first round by Australian Jimmy Carruthers at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. He was making the fourth defence of his belt, but Toweel struggled to reduce weight for this fight, which was delayed twice. It was initially supposed to be on October 3, but Toweel had eye problems. Then it was November 8, but in late October Carruthers was hospitalised with a “poisoned” left foot, with his middle toe requiring penicillin shots. Some locals believe it was an intentional ploy to keep Toweel in the strength-sapping weight-reduced zone for longer...