Mapimpi’s Bok strike rate is second to none

The wing’s 19 tries in 24 Tests put him above all the Springbok greats in try-scoring ratio

The Springbok pack’s pummeling of Scotland and their ability to transition from defence to attack helped pave the way to their 30-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.



While the bruising performance of their forwards, particularly in the scrum, has been much lauded, their well established ability to transition also yielded dividends. They were less convincing with their attacks in the red zone inside the opposition's 22 but it was from long range that the Boks made inroads into the Scotland defence...