Kitshoff says Boks have plenty left in the tank for England Test

SA look to maintain their No.1 position in the rankings, but no players have been nominated for player of the year award

Prop Steven Kitshoff says the Springboks are looking to finish a challenging season on a high, with a victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday that would keep them top of the world rankings going into 2022.



The Springboks beat the British and Irish Lions in a bitterly contested series earlier in the year, but then disappointed in the Rugby Championship before a win against New Zealand at the end of that competition, which was followed by subsequent victories over Wales and Scotland...