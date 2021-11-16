Blast from the past: Bafana swoop to beat Super Eagles
16 November 2021 - 18:27
Today in SA sports history: November 17
1906 — Playing with 10 debutants, the Springboks engage in their first Test outside SA as they take on Scotland in Glasgow. But they go down 0-6 as their opponents score two unconverted tries. Seven of the eight forwards were international first-timers, and even SA captain Paddy Carolin was playing in only his second Test. Carolin’s halfback partner, Uncle Dobbin, was in his third...
