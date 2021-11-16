Disappointed Broos looks beyond the gloom after Bafana’s exit
Bafana coach believes his team has come a long way in the last three months
16 November 2021 - 18:27
SA has a team again, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said, highlighting the positives that should emerge after his side’s match officiating-affected exit from the 2022 World Cup.
Broos pointed out that his young team had surpassed expectations, and then some, going into their final match away against Ghana in Cape Coast on Sunday night top of Qatar 2022’s African qualifying Group G by three points. Ghana progressed by the narrowest of margins to qualifying play-offs...
