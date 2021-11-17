Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Broos is on the right track but he can’t do it all himself

A strong, successful Bafana Bafana squad needs a supply line of quality players from Chiefs and Pirates

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
17 November 2021 - 20:38

We should indeed feel disappointed that Bafana Bafana’s journey to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup may have come unstuck.

We had so much hope for our team, even though our football still lacks that cutting edge in terms of winning and dominating opponents...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Come on, Bafana, bring SA some happiness. You know you can do it Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | St Bernard has not only set records, but also the standard at ... Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Benni is spot on when he urges players to get back to basics Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | What? Mpengesi kept the coach? Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Biennial World Cup may work for other continents but what about ... Sport
  6. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport

Most read

  1. No place for Nkosi as Boks stick with Kriel for England clash Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Broos is on the right track but he can’t do it all himself Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Steyn powers to another 10-wicket haul Sport
  4. Disappointed Broos looks beyond the gloom after Bafana’s exit Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Winning takes effort, but it also takes money Sport

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...