CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Broos is on the right track but he can’t do it all himself
A strong, successful Bafana Bafana squad needs a supply line of quality players from Chiefs and Pirates
17 November 2021 - 20:38
We should indeed feel disappointed that Bafana Bafana’s journey to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup may have come unstuck.
We had so much hope for our team, even though our football still lacks that cutting edge in terms of winning and dominating opponents...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.