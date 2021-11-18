Sport

Bok centre pairing have each other’s backs

Damian de Allende gives insight to his partnership with Lukhanyo Am

18 November 2021 - 21:00

Midfielder Damian de Allende has given an insight to his highly regarded centre partnership with Lukhanyo Am, widely regarded as the best in world rugby.

Over the last two years or so, Am and De Allende, both still under 30, have formed a storming partnership, that has helped the Springboks win the Rugby Championship, World Cup and a Lions series...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Boks coach Jacques Nienaber sidesteps players’ snub by World Rugby Rugby
  2. No place for Nkosi as Boks stick with Kriel for England clash Sport
  3. Bok coach Jacques Nienaber expects bruising England encounter at Twickenham Rugby

Most read

  1. Bok centre pairing have each other’s backs Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Donald reaches 300 Test wicket milestone Sport
  3. WATCH | I felt targeted before a ball was kicked, says Bafana skipper Sport
  4. No place for Nkosi as Boks stick with Kriel for England clash Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Broos is on the right track but he can’t do it all himself Sport

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...