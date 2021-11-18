Bok centre pairing have each other’s backs

Damian de Allende gives insight to his partnership with Lukhanyo Am

Midfielder Damian de Allende has given an insight to his highly regarded centre partnership with Lukhanyo Am, widely regarded as the best in world rugby.



Over the last two years or so, Am and De Allende, both still under 30, have formed a storming partnership, that has helped the Springboks win the Rugby Championship, World Cup and a Lions series...