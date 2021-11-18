Bok centre pairing have each other’s backs
Damian de Allende gives insight to his partnership with Lukhanyo Am
18 November 2021 - 21:00
Midfielder Damian de Allende has given an insight to his highly regarded centre partnership with Lukhanyo Am, widely regarded as the best in world rugby.
Over the last two years or so, Am and De Allende, both still under 30, have formed a storming partnership, that has helped the Springboks win the Rugby Championship, World Cup and a Lions series...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.