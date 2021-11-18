WATCH | I felt targeted before a ball was kicked, says Bafana skipper
Williams was warned by ref Maguette N’Diaye about time-wasting before Ghana match had even started
18 November 2021 - 21:00
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams said he “felt targeted” by referee Maguette N’Diaye before a ball was kicked in SA’s controversial and now contested 1-0 World Cup Group G qualifying defeat to Ghana in Cape Coast on Sunday night.
Fifa have said their disciplinary committee are taking a protest by Safa under consideration, regarding the officiating of Senegalese referee N’Diaye, who awarded the greatly-contested penalty Andre Ayew scored the 33rd-munute winner from. ..
