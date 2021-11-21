Sundowns Ladies return to heroines’ welcome after continental triumph

Their fantastic achievement will raise the profile of the women’s game in SA

New Caf Women’s Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns received a raucous welcome from an appreciative crowd when they emerged at the arrival gates at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.



Sundowns Ladies stormed into the record books when they beat Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana 2-0 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo to become the inaugural Women’s Champions League winners on Friday. The achievement matched the accomplishment of their male counterparts, who won the Champions League in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane...