Sport

Safa protest is a fool’s errand, claims Ghana

The Ghana Football Association accuses Safa’s protest of lacking merit and calls for a fine to be imposed

22 November 2021 - 20:52

The Ghana FA has continued with its dismissive approach to its dispute with Safa — calling it a hoax — over last week’s World Cup qualifier for which the SA federation is seeking a replay.

In a letter to Fifa in which the GFA responds to allegations tabled by Safa, the Ghanaians called for Safa’s complaint to be dismissed outright and said SA didn’t follow the correct procedures in lodging the protest. The GFA argued that Safa did not comply with several of Fifa’s rules regarding their appeal and described Safa’s protest as a “fool’s errand and a hoax”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham Sport
  2. Safa protest is a fool’s errand, claims Ghana Sport
  3. Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rossouw scores four tries as Boks thrash France Sport
  5. United give Solskjaer the boot after another embarrassing defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest