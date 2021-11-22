Safa protest is a fool’s errand, claims Ghana
The Ghana Football Association accuses Safa’s protest of lacking merit and calls for a fine to be imposed
22 November 2021 - 20:52
The Ghana FA has continued with its dismissive approach to its dispute with Safa — calling it a hoax — over last week’s World Cup qualifier for which the SA federation is seeking a replay.
In a letter to Fifa in which the GFA responds to allegations tabled by Safa, the Ghanaians called for Safa’s complaint to be dismissed outright and said SA didn’t follow the correct procedures in lodging the protest. The GFA argued that Safa did not comply with several of Fifa’s rules regarding their appeal and described Safa’s protest as a “fool’s errand and a hoax”...
