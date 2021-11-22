Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia
With two races to go, the F1 world championship is set to gown down to the wire
22 November 2021 - 15:21
Max Verstappen will have his first shot at clinching the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks’ time but Red Bull’s championship leader could also see his advantage disappear entirely.
The 2021 title battle remains too close to call, with Mercedes’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton closing the gap to eight points with another dominant win in Qatar on Sunday...
