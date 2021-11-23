Blast from the past: Muller’s mighty Boks run in nine tries to thrash Scots

Today in SA sports history: November 24



1906 — Paul Roos, the man who dubbed the South African rugby team the Springboks, captains the national side for the first time as they win the second match of their end-of-year tour. SA beat Ireland 15-12 in Belfast, scoring four tries and a penalty. It was only Roos’s second match for the Boks, having missed the first tour Test against Scotland, which SA lost 0-6...