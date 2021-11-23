PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is just one punch away from a knockout
Azinga Fuzile’s fight on Sunday will be a real test
23 November 2021 - 19:25
SA boxing undergoes one of its most crucial tests in New York early on Sunday morning (the tournament will be streamed on DAZN from 4.30am SA time).
Azinga Fuzile takes on Konichi Ogawa of Japan at Madison Square Garden for the vacant junior-lightweight crown sanctioned by the International Boxing Federation, one of the four mainstream world bodies...
