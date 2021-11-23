Sport

Parnell unsure of Test future, focused on white ball cricket for now

For the time being, the Proteas all-rounder is just happy to be back and have the opportunity to share his experience

23 November 2021 - 19:24

As he prepares to take on the Netherlands in the three-match ODI series starting on Friday at SuperSport Park, all-rounder Wayne Parnell remains unsure of his Test cricket prospects.

Parnell, who is one of the senior players in the squad to face the Dutch minnows, has not retired from Test cricket but he is realistic about his slim chances of adding to his six Tests...

