Blast from the past: Nel hits nine off last over for victory over Kiwis

Today in SA sports history: November 25



1999 — Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock destroy England’s top-order on the first morning of the first Test at the Wanderers. They took four wickets inside the first three overs, with Donald taking three, to reduce the tourists to 2/4, a position from which they couldn’t recover and the home side went on to win by an innings and 21 runs. SA bowled out England for 122, with Donald taking 6/53 and Pollock 4/16 and then made 403/9 with Daryll Cullinan scoring 108. SA bowled out England for 260 in their second innings, with Donald picking up five more wickets to finish the match with 11/127. Pollock landed another four wickets...