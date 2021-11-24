Sport

Blast from the past: Nel hits nine off last over for victory over Kiwis

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 November 2021 - 19:18

Today in SA sports history: November 25

1999 — Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock destroy England’s top-order on the first morning of the first Test at the Wanderers. They took four wickets inside the first three overs, with Donald taking three, to reduce the tourists to 2/4, a position from which they couldn’t recover and the home side went on to win by an innings and 21 runs. SA bowled out England for 122, with Donald taking 6/53 and Pollock 4/16 and then made 403/9 with Daryll Cullinan scoring 108. SA bowled out England for 260 in their second innings, with Donald picking up five more wickets to finish the match with 11/127. Pollock landed another four wickets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Muller’s mighty Boks run in nine tries to thrash Scots Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Rossouw scores four tries as Boks thrash France Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Donald reaches 300 Test wicket milestone Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Steyn powers to another 10-wicket haul Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bafana swoop to beat Super Eagles Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Brave Scots thump Boks at Murrayfield Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Lambie swings low to boot Boks to victory Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Proteas lose first ODI series back in international ... Sport

Most read

  1. Caf considers moving 2022 World Cup playoffs from Africa to Qatar Sport
  2. Verreynne looks to cash in on the absence of Proteas big guns Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Nel hits nine off last over for victory over Kiwis Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | SA boxing is just one punch away from a knockout Sport
  5. Parnell unsure of Test future, focused on white ball cricket for now Sport

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in