Caf considers moving 2022 World Cup playoffs from Africa to Qatar

The dates for the World Cup playoffs will be announced after Friday’s Caf executive committee meeting in Cairo

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) executive committee meets in Cairo‚ Egypt‚ on Friday and Sunday Times Daily understands that the continental body wants to abandon the traditional home and away format that has been used over the years to decide the five teams to represent the continent at the global showpiece.



This matter will be at the top of the agenda when the continental body meets. “It has emerged that the Caf executive wants the games to be played as a one-off‚ instead of over two legs‚ and the idea is to play the games at a neutral venue‚" an insider told Sunday Times Daily on Wednesday...