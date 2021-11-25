Blast from the past: Doctor and Marks combine to help Bafana beat Ghana

Today in SA sports history: November 26



1992 — Jonty Rhodes and Brian McMillan rescue the SA cricket team after a dramatic early collapse on the first day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers. The hosts lost their first four wickets for 26 runs and Rhodes and McMillan came together at 73/5. Rhodes made 91 and McMillan 98 to steer the hosts to 292. The match ended in a draw...