Continue taking the knee, Cricket SA board tells Proteas
SuperSport Park is the venue for the first and second ODIs while the third will be played at the Wanderers in Joburg
25 November 2021 - 20:11
The Proteas will continue to take the knee as a team for the home international summer season and beyond, starting with the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands that starts at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.
The Cricket SA board met at the weekend and resolved that the gesture will continue as a collective for the forthcoming season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.