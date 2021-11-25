Continue taking the knee, Cricket SA board tells Proteas

SuperSport Park is the venue for the first and second ODIs while the third will be played at the Wanderers in Joburg

The Proteas will continue to take the knee as a team for the home international summer season and beyond, starting with the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands that starts at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.



The Cricket SA board met at the weekend and resolved that the gesture will continue as a collective for the forthcoming season...