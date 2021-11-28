Blast from the past: Boks blitz England at Twickenham

Today in SA sports history: November 29



1921 — SA’s cricket team is dominated by Australia who win the final third Test at Newlands by 10 wickets to take the series 1-0. Billy Zulch’s 50 in SA’s first innings was the top score for the home side, who made 180 and 216 in their two knocks. The visitors, who made 396 batting second, needed just one run to win the match. They sent out tail-enders Arthur Mailey, a spin bowler, and Sammy Carter, a specialist wicketkeeper. Mailey scored the winning run off the first ball, delivered by batsman Philip Hands, who bowled just 37 balls in Test cricket without taking a wicket. ..