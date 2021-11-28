Sport

Ex-captain Taylor says Steve Smith’s return could heal old wounds

The former captain has served a 12-month international playing ban and a two-year suspension from leadership roles

28 November 2021 - 18:55 By Michael Church

Former skipper Mark Taylor has backed the appointment of Steve Smith as Australia’s vice-captain more than three years after he was stripped of the captaincy for his involvement in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Smith has returned to a leadership role as deputy to newly installed captain Pat Cummins, who was promoted from the vice-captaincy position when Tim Paine quit earlier this month following his involvement in a “sexting” controversy...

