Sport

Man City will be my only Premier League club, says Guardiola

Aston Villa continue their resurgence under Steven Gerrard

28 November 2021 - 18:55 By Manasi Pathak and Ed Osmond

Pep Guardiola will not manage a Premier League team other than Manchester City and he wants to stay with the Etihad club as long as possible, the 50-year-old said.

Guardiola took over at City in 2016 and has led the club to three Premier League titles and the FA Cup. The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire in 2023...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Arteta praises Arsenal patience as they stroll past Newcastle Soccer
  2. WATCH | Percy Tau on fire with another red-hot goal for Al Ahly Soccer
  3. Ralf Rangnick 'set to be named Manchester United interim manager' Soccer
  4. Cavin Johnson plays cards close to his chest on why he left Al Ahly Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Boks blitz England at Twickenham Sport
  2. Ex-captain Taylor says Steve Smith’s return could heal old wounds Sport
  3. Man City will be my only Premier League club, says Guardiola Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Doctor and Marks combine to help Bafana beat Ghana Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | World Rugby’s new eligibility rules are set to change the game Sport

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC