Man City will be my only Premier League club, says Guardiola

Aston Villa continue their resurgence under Steven Gerrard

Pep Guardiola will not manage a Premier League team other than Manchester City and he wants to stay with the Etihad club as long as possible, the 50-year-old said.



Guardiola took over at City in 2016 and has led the club to three Premier League titles and the FA Cup. The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire in 2023...