Baxter welcomes selection ‘problem’ at Chiefs

Second-string players have stepped up to give the Amakhosi mentor a selection poser

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter said with matches coming thick and fast, he had to rest some players against Swallows and admits he will have a “good problem” when selecting the team to play Cape Town City at home on Saturday.



Baxter gave rare starts to Kearyn Baccus and Happy Mashiane, and the pair impressed as Chiefs overwhelmed Swallows 3-1 in the Soweto derby in Dobsonville on Sunday to move to second on the table...