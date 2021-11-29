Blast from the past: Zulu and Zungu score as Bafana blast Ivory Coast

Today in SA sports history: November 30



1912 — Winger Boetie McHardy becomes the first Springbok to score a hat-trick of tries as SA thump Ireland 38-0 at Lansdowne Road. He dotted down for his third try early in the second half, and before the end of the match the other wing, Jan Stegmann, became the second Bok to score a hat-trick. SA ran in 10 tries in all, with centre Jacky Morkel crossing for two. The visitors were so dominant that when Ireland finally got to the SA 25-yard line the crowd gave an ironical cheer...