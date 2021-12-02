Blast from the past: Proteas pummel Aussies for Test series win

Today in SA sports history: December 3



1960 — Flyhalf Keith Oxlee lands a first-half penalty that gives the Springboks a 3-0 victory over Wales at a wet and windy Cardiff Arms Park in the first Test of their end-of-year tour. The visitors struggled in the slippery conditions, which resulted in handling mistakes behind the scrum. Legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood then picked up the ball from the scrum and drove forward to take the pressure off the halfbacks, a tactic that worked well. Fullback Lionel Wilson once commented that he and the 13 other Boks watched Hopwood win the match for them that day...