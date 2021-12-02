Sport

Hamilton chasing hat-trick to set up last-race showdown

Verstappen can clinch F1 title on Sunday but title battle will go to Abu Dhabi if Hamilton finishes in top five

02 December 2021 - 20:29 By Abhishek Takle

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has his first shot at winning the Formula One title in Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton is chasing a hat-trick of wins to take the battle down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, 36, has closed the gap on his 24-year-old rival to eight points in their clash of the generations, after resounding back to back wins in Brazil and Qatar...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. First Saudi female racer appointed ambassador for F1 GP Motorsport
  2. Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia Sport
  3. Red Bull’s Horner warned for ‘'rogue marshal’ remark Motorsport
  4. Verstappen expects no sanction as F1 waits for stewards Motorsport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Proteas pummel Aussies for Test series win Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Africa is the forgotten continent when it comes to sport awards Sport
  3. Hamilton chasing hat-trick to set up last-race showdown Sport
  4. CSA to institute ‘world-class’ bio bubble for the marquee Indian tour Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Bosses can’t clip Swallows’ wings and expect them to fly Sport

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...