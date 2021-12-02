Hamilton chasing hat-trick to set up last-race showdown

Verstappen can clinch F1 title on Sunday but title battle will go to Abu Dhabi if Hamilton finishes in top five

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has his first shot at winning the Formula One title in Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton is chasing a hat-trick of wins to take the battle down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.



Seven-time world champion Hamilton, 36, has closed the gap on his 24-year-old rival to eight points in their clash of the generations, after resounding back to back wins in Brazil and Qatar...