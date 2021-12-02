Hamilton chasing hat-trick to set up last-race showdown
Verstappen can clinch F1 title on Sunday but title battle will go to Abu Dhabi if Hamilton finishes in top five
02 December 2021 - 20:29
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has his first shot at winning the Formula One title in Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton is chasing a hat-trick of wins to take the battle down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, 36, has closed the gap on his 24-year-old rival to eight points in their clash of the generations, after resounding back to back wins in Brazil and Qatar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.