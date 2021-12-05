England captain Root is the wicket the Aussies prize most, says Cummins

World’s oldest Test player, Australian Eileen Ash, dies at 110

Pat Cummins admits he would relish taking the prized wicket of England captain Joe Root in this week’s opening Ashes Test in Brisbane, even if he had not earned a late promotion into the Australian captaincy.



Cummins makes his debut as captain when the series begins at the Gabba on Wednesday, after Tim Paine’s resignation due to a sexting scandal less than three weeks before the opener...