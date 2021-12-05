Swallows back on track, says stand-in coach

Former Chiefs and Bafana star Fani Madida in charge until new coach Dylan Kerr sorts out his work permit

After Swallows’ 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday, assistant coach Fani Madida feels they are on the road to recovery.



Swallows have endured a poor run, with only on victory in the league so far this season, and this cost coach Brandon Truter his job...