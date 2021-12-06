India’s Test cup runneth over ahead of SA tour

The only cloud is over batting stalwart Ajinkya Rahane’s form, but there is plenty of backup waiting in the wings

India face a problem of plenty for their upcoming trip to SA having beaten New Zealand at home despite resting a number of regulars, but captain Virat Kohli said it was a “good headache to have”.



The hosts were without Kohli in the first of the two Tests, while batter Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for both matches against New Zealand...