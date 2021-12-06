Sport

India’s Test cup runneth over ahead of SA tour

The only cloud is over batting stalwart Ajinkya Rahane’s form, but there is plenty of backup waiting in the wings

06 December 2021 - 19:20 By Sudipto Ganguly

India face a problem of plenty for their upcoming trip to SA having beaten New Zealand at home despite resting a number of regulars, but captain Virat Kohli said it was a “good headache to have”.

The hosts were without Kohli in the first of the two Tests, while batter Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for both matches against New Zealand...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CONFIRMED | Marquee summer tour of India to SA will continue Cricket
  2. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  3. Duanne Olivier has everyone bowled over Sport
  4. England captain Root is the wicket the Aussies prize most, says Cummins Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  2. Is it back to the future for Man United? Sport
  3. India’s Test cup runneth over ahead of SA tour Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Gary Player at SA Open Sport
  5. England captain Root is the wicket the Aussies prize most, says Cummins Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell