Sport

Is it back to the future for Man United?

Steven Gerrard set to make Anfield return with a resurgent Aston Villa team

06 December 2021 - 19:20 By Martyn Herman, Simon Evans, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Philip O'Connor

New Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a victory in his opening game in charge of the club with a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, but while points are the priority, there will be plenty of focus on the style of football the German delivers at Old Trafford.

If the opening game was any clue — and Rangnick had only one full training session with his team — it may not be quite as exciting as billed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  2. Manchester United appoint German Ralf Rangnick as interim manager Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  2. Is it back to the future for Man United? Sport
  3. India’s Test cup runneth over ahead of SA tour Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Gary Player at SA Open Sport
  5. England captain Root is the wicket the Aussies prize most, says Cummins Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell