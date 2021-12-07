Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Surely SA boxing referees and officials can count to three?

Cristiano Ndombassy’s bout against Roarke Knapp needs to be investigated

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 December 2021 - 20:50

Nearly 10 years ago, boxing referee Tony Nyangiwe was roundly criticised for stopping a fight too early.

Flo Simba, the heavyweight prospect who had just dropped to cruiserweight, had been nailed by Thabiso Mchunu in the first round of their March 2012 showdown, and instead of giving him a chance to recover or fight back, Nyangiwe waved it off...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Kambosos Jr sets sights on WBC champ Haney after shock Lopez win Sport
  2. Azinga Fuzile's team attempt to pick up the pieces after failed world title bid Sport
  3. Makabu will show Canelo that size does matter, says Durandt Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | A loss is a loss, but in sport losers are often revered Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Surely SA boxing referees and officials can count to three? Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Rhodes navigates Proteas to victory over Pakistan Sport
  3. Olivier returns to Proteas fold for India Test series Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  5. Is it back to the future for Man United? Sport

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant