PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Surely SA boxing referees and officials can count to three?

Cristiano Ndombassy’s bout against Roarke Knapp needs to be investigated

Nearly 10 years ago, boxing referee Tony Nyangiwe was roundly criticised for stopping a fight too early.



Flo Simba, the heavyweight prospect who had just dropped to cruiserweight, had been nailed by Thabiso Mchunu in the first round of their March 2012 showdown, and instead of giving him a chance to recover or fight back, Nyangiwe waved it off...