Sport

Olivier returns to Proteas fold for India Test series

CSA announce squad for three-Test series against India

07 December 2021 - 17:37

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced the 21-man Proteas Test squad for the three Tests against India from December 26 to January 15, with fast bowler Duanne Olivier returning to the side.

The series, part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Wanderers in Johannesburg and Newlands in Cape Town...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. India’s Test cup runneth over ahead of SA tour Sport
  2. CONFIRMED | Marquee summer tour of India to SA will continue Cricket
  3. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  4. England captain Root is the wicket the Aussies prize most, says Cummins Sport

Most read

  1. Olivier returns to Proteas fold for India Test series Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Wessels makes history as TV umpire runs him out Sport
  3. Is it back to the future for Man United? Sport
  4. India’s Test cup runneth over ahead of SA tour Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Lucky 13 for Gary Player at SA Open Sport

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant