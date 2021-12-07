Olivier returns to Proteas fold for India Test series

CSA announce squad for three-Test series against India

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced the 21-man Proteas Test squad for the three Tests against India from December 26 to January 15, with fast bowler Duanne Olivier returning to the side.



The series, part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Wanderers in Johannesburg and Newlands in Cape Town...