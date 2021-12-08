Sport

Five Springbok stars named in World Rugby Dream Team

After the World Rugby player of the year award snub, five Bok players make the team of the year

08 December 2021 - 19:47

Siya Kolisi‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx were among the crucial players for the Springboks during the long season that included the British and Irish Lions‚ the Rugby Championship and the end-of-year tour to Europe.

Marx (hooker)‚ Etzebeth (lock)‚ Kolisi (captain and flank)‚ Am (centre) and Mapimpi (wing) are part of the Dream Team that also features the four players nominated for the World Rugby player of the year, Maro Itoje (England)‚ Michael Hooper (Australia)‚ Antoine Dupont (France) and Samu Kerevi (Australia)...

