CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | The good, the bad and the ugly — another typical year for SA football

Sundowns men and women have shone, Bafana have shown signs of improvement, but the PSL is an administrative shambles

What a year 2021 has been for SA football — a rollercoaster ride, from beginning to end.



At times we’ve been on tenterhooks, hoping for some sort of miracle, but in the end some of our high hopes were smashed to smithereens...