THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Nyakane’s move reaffirms SA sport’s vulnerability to big bucks
Bok prop’s move to France highlights SA sport’s tenuous grasp of professionalism and inability to hold on to talent
09 December 2021 - 20:26
Naturally endowed athletes have refined talents and revel in terrain and weather that are a godsend. That has long made SA the envy of many.
Managing and nurturing talent, however, has proved a less fruitful and more fraught exercise, given the disparate backgrounds of those sat around the boardroom table after the country emerged from isolation...
